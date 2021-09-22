AFC Champions League 2021: K League equals quarterfinals record

For the first time in 10 years, three K-League teams have reached the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League

Ulsan Hyundai, Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have successfully reached the quarterfinal stage of the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL).

Defending champions Ulsan defeated Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale, and Jeonbuk got the better of Thailand's BG Pathum United (Pathum) - both via penalty shoot-out, while Pohang claimed the 0-1 victory at Cerezo Osaka in the Round of 16 games.

Utmost care was maintained in respect of the Coronavirus scare for the two fixtures in Korea that were staged under the thorough on-site Health and Safety Management groups. Ulsan adopted minimum ground staff to avoid COVID-19 infection from outside, with duties of ball boys and carrying of the stretcher were handled by the club's in-house staff members who were tested negative prior to the matchday.

Ulsan paid a close attention to isolated passages for the athletes, and domestic and overseas media alike. Indoor media facilities that would pose higher risks of infection were completely closed. Photographers were also given with the separate guidelines, and signages were translated in Japanese for the sake of convenience.

Jeonbuk also implemented a similar procedure for their home game against Pathum. The club assigned the separate press boxes in two different stands at the far end of each side, to avoid any direct contact.

The last time three teams from the K League - FC Seoul, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings - made it to the quarterfinals of the top tier Asian club competition was back in 2011. Joenbuk and Suwon would advance to the semi-finals before the former lost to Qatar's Al-Sadd 4-2 on penalties after being locked at 2-2 a.e.t.





Meanwhile, the 2021 knock-out stage draw held at AFC headquarters in Malaysia last Friday revealed that Jeonbuk and Ulsan will face each other for a survival, and Pohang will face Japan’s Nagoya Grampus.As such, at one one K League side is guaranteed a spot in the ACL semi-finals.

K League teams will be at home for the East Region quarter-finals and semi-finals, as the games are set to take place at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea.