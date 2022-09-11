Academy Dreams: Leeds United release date & where to watch latest football documentary

GOAL has everything you need to know about the new Amazon Prime documentary on Leeds United

The academy of Premier League club Leeds United will be the protagonist in Amazon Prime's latest football-based documentary which has been officially titled 'Academy Dreams: Leeds United'.

Amazon Prime's latest announcement comes on the back of the success of their original series 'Take Us Home' which also featured Leeds United as the centre of focus. While that one focused on the team's rise to the Premier League from the Championship, the video platform's latest offering is set to be something different.

What is Academy Dreams: Leeds United about?

Amazon Prime Video's latest football documentary on Leeds United will focus on the the club's development at the grassroots.

Getty Images

The show is set to narrate the story of the talented youngsters from the Leeds United Academy. Players like Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville featured in the club's opening day win over Wolves at Elland Road.

The documentary will be narrated by the familiar voice of footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones, who played for the club in 1989-90.

When will Academy Dreams: Leeds United be released?

Amazon Prime Video's Academy Dreams: Leeds United is set for release on September 23, 2022.

Academy Dreams: Leeds United trailer

The trailer for the football documentary Leeds United: The Academy has not been released yet. Watch this space to know more about the release of the trailer as soon as it has been launched.

Where to watch Academy Dreams: Leeds United

Leeds United: The Academy can be watched on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and the U.S. It can be streamed worldwide on the Prime Video website and app.