AC Milan striker Giroud tests positive for Covid-19
AC Milan have revealed that Olivier Giroud has tested positive for Covid-19, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker now taking in a period of self-isolation.
A World Cup-winning frontman is in the process of making his mark in new surroundings following a summer switch to San Siro from Stamford Bridge.
Early progress is about to be stunted, with the 34-year-old being forced onto the sidelines with a bout of coronavirus.
What has been said?
A statement from the Serie A club reads: "AC Milan announces that Olivier Giroud tested positive following a molecular swab performed at home.
"The local health authorities were immediately informed. The player is fine but must remain in isolation.
"It should be noted that Olivier has not had contact with the rest of the team since the match against Cagliari."
