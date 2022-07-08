AC Milan, Inter, FC Bayern agree new KONAMI deals - European giants to feature in eFootball™

Italian duo and AC Monza ink ​​multi-year partnerships while the German champions extend their deal as KONAMI's grow roster of partners

KONAMI’s stellar roster of partners for the eFootball™ title grew yet again this week as they announced multi-year partnerships with Italian giants Inter and AC Milan.

Fellow Serie A outfit AC Monza have also penned a partnership, with all three deals incorporating numerous commercial, imagery, and activation rights.

German champions FC Bayern, meanwhile, have extended their own agreement which spans back to July 2019 as eFootball™ continues to grow its stellar roster of partners.

As the only Football Match Simulation Game to include Bayern’s Allianz Arena, and fully scanned squads, eFootball™ brings the German giant’s detailed and in-depth experience of the club in the virtual world. A virtual world in which the club has been successful, having finished second position in this season’s eFootball™ Championship Pro – one of KONAMI’s headline esports competitions.

"We have already been able to create a big wave together in the first years of our partnership," said Andreas Jung, FC Bayern board member for Marketing "We want to continue surfing it. We are looking forward to the future.”

The partnership with AC Milan will include the San Siro, full 3D facial scans of the players, and fully licensed kits, while KONAMI also becomes the first ever ‘Official Training Wear Partner’ in the current Italian champions’ history.

The Global Football Video Game Partner deal with Inter will also include rights to the San Siro, Training Kit Back Partner status with the eFootball™ branding featured, and Youth Development Centre Partner status with the facility set to be known as “KONAMI Youth Development Centre in memory of Giacinto Facchetti”.

AC Monza, who recently gained promotion to the top tier of Italian league football for the first time in the club’s history, have launched their partnership with KONAMI, joining other Italian top-tier clubs including AS Roma, SS Lazio, SSC Napoli and Atalanta BC.

Season 2 is now in full swing and the mobile version of eFootball™ 2022 is available to download!

Click here to find out everything you need to know about eFootball™ 2022.