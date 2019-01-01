Abramovich still wants to win everything with Chelsea - David Luiz

The Russian owner of the London club has not attended a game all season, but is still heavily invested in its success

Roman Abramovich cares deeply about and wants to be involved in the daily running of the club, according to Brazilian defender David Luiz.

The 52-year-old has been unable to visit Stamford Bridge this season due to the denial of a visa extension by the UK government, following tensions with in 2018.

But he remains committed to Chelsea, the club which he bought in 2003, and wants to be as involved as possible.

"I had the opportunity to talk with him last week to decide my future," Luiz said.

"He loves the club and everything that is inside the club, not just the people. He wants to win everything, he wants to do more.

"It's difficult for him, he has been away but his heart is here. He tries to be involved every single day. He's still really passionate for the club. He has the same hunger, thinking about winning. He doesn't want to lose energy.

"He's the one who built Chelsea - everything at Chelsea changed because of him. The results speak for themselves, 15 trophies in 15 years."

David Luiz and his Chelsea team-mates have come under harsh criticism this season due to mixed results, but find themselves in a final with the chance to add a 16th trophy to Abramovich’s reign.

Domestically, a third place finish in the Premier League will see them return to the next campaign and they narrowly lost the final on penalties to .

Article continues below

"We did amazing, especially with the first year for a new coach," Luiz added. "Nobody expected Chelsea to finish third. Everybody thought we were going to be out of the Champions League.

"We're fighting for the Europa League and we lost the League Cup on penalties, a competition where we beat and and were the better side against Manchester City in the final."

Chelsea’s final game of the season sees them face on May 29 in Baku in what is likely to be Eden Hazard’s final appearance for the club as he attracts heavy transfer interest from European rivals.