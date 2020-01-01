Abraham reveals Lampard's words of wisdom after Chelsea comeback

The Blues trailed 3-0 after a disastrous opening 45 minutes but fought back to earn a point at the Hawthorns

Tammy Abraham revealed the words of wisdom from Frank Lampard that provided the catalyst for 's comeback in an entertaining 3-3 draw at West Brom .

The Blues were sloppy in defence as the Baggies went 3-0 up inside 27 minutes at The Hawthorns, where Thiago Silva endured a rude awakening on his Premier League debut.

But the visitors were able to breathe a sigh of relief after a second-half revival in which Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored before Abraham netted a stoppage-time leveller.

And the forward praised the impact his manager made at half-time in picking his side up off the floor.

3-0 down to 3-3! What a second half from the lads! #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/ziPXjiesQi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 26, 2020

"We all went in and our heads were down and he had to lift us up," Abraham told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"He said we didn't look like a team ready to go out and win and we needed to pick each other up in the second half.

"Thankfully Mason got the goal which meant we could believe. I knew we'd get chances but to come back from 3-0 is never easy. The boys deserve credit, they kept going."

The opening 45 minutes was a strange spectacle indeed, with Slaven Bilic's men finding themselves three goals to the good despite having very little of the game.

And Abraham conceded Chelsea had made life hard for themselves, while lamenting a missed opportunity of his own.

"In the first half we made it difficult for ourselves. I had a chance I should have put away and one I should be taking at this level," he said.

"They scored from every shot. We knew we had to come out in the second half and not drop our heads – and that's what we did.

"We need to cut out the mistakes as a team so we don't concede. We need to be strong together and keep encouraging one another."

Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League on Saturday, when they host at Stamford Bridge.