Abraham ‘over the moon’ to win Chelsea place back as he embraces added competition

The England international has been among the goals since earning a recall and believes new additions have made the Blues even stronger

Tammy Abraham is “over the moon” to be back in favour at , with the striker embracing added competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

A product of the Blues’ famed academy system enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2019-20.

Frank Lampard’s hand was forced slightly by a transfer embargo, but Abraham showed that he was ready for a step up onto a Premier League stage.

Consistency was always going to be an issue for a frontman still learning his trade, which led to the 23-year-old slipping behind World Cup winner Olivier Giroud in the pecking order at times.

Questions were then asked of his ongoing presence in west London as Lampard dipped into the transfer market over the summer to bring in Germany international Timo Werner.

Injuries, suspensions and rotation are always going to play a part at ambitious clubs, though, and a door has opened up again for Abraham.

He has made the most of that chance, netting in his last two appearances against Rennes and Sheffield United, with a man who is also looking to nail down a place in the senior England squad feeling confident about individual and collective form at Chelsea.

Abraham told the Blues’ official website: “I am over the moon to be back in the team.

“I am playing with great players and the new signings have been a breath of fresh air. We are starting to understand how each other plays and we are getting results.

“We have self-belief now, the belief is back, the confidence is back and we hope we can keep it going.”

Chelsea stretched a winning run to four games with victory over the Blades, and are now unbeaten in six Premier League outings, with Abraham seeing plenty of cause for optimism.

He added on finding the target against Chris Wilder’s side and helping to put down a potential title-chasing marker: “It was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

“I knew what [Mateo] Kovacic was going to do, he was going to pull it back so it was just about hitting the target. I don’t know if I got a bit lucky but I will take them any day.

“A couple of us are used to and their style of play, like myself, I have played against them a few times before so I always knew it was going to be hard to break them down.

“They had the first goal so we had to keep our heads, we spoke and said relax and hopefully the chances will come, and I scored soon after.”