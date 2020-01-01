Abraham out again for Chelsea with ankle problem as Pulisic makes slow progress in recovery

Blues boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that his top goalscorer is nursing a niggling knock, while an American forward remains stuck on the sidelines

Tammy Abraham has joined Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante on the treatment table at , with Frank Lampard confirming that a niggling ankle complaint will rule the striker out of his immediate plans.

The Blues are preparing for a Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday and Abraham, who saw 29 minutes off the bench in a midweek 3-0 defeat to , will play no part against the Cherries.

The international, who has 15 goals to his name this season, has joined those stuck on the sidelines after aggravating a previous problem in a warm down at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard told reporters when offering a fitness update: “Pulisic is injured. Kante injured, Abraham injured. We are trying to find a solution with Tammy. It’s the same.

“At the moment he is not doing anything active for a couple of days. But we don’t know the length.”

While Abraham has been in and out of the side over recent weeks, United States international Pulisic has not been seen since New Year’s Day.

Lampard added on the 21-year-old, who has an adductor injury: “It has been longer. It was to be a lot less. But I had a similar injury when I was a player, so I can sympathise. I know it can be a delicate injury.

“The way he was playing, the hot patch, the ability to go past players.”

One man who is back in contention after spending a long time out of action is Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Lampard said of the highly-rated midfielder, who is looking for his first competitive minutes of the season: “Ruben is in the squad again. It would mean a lot for him. It is a lonely place to be injured. With the ability that he has got he is one of the most exciting English midfield players.”

Chelsea will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium looking to cement their standing inside the Premier League’s top four.

They are only three points clear of the chasing pack at present and need to raise their spirits after suffering a morale-sapping reversal against Bayern.

Lampard added on a thrilling battle for Champions League qualification: “When you look around and the form of [Manchester] United, a strong unit and spent well last summer, similar with and you can’t write off .

“ and , you have to respect them, they are good teams. We have a fight on. Anyone who is in range has a chance.”