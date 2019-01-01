‘Abraham can be Chelsea’s No.9 for many years’ – Cole lauds Lampard’s young Blues

A man who enjoyed a successful spell at Stamford Bridge in his playing career, and is now back as a coach, is excited by the potential in west London

Tammy Abraham is capable of being “ ’s No.9 for many, many years”, says Joe Cole, with Frank Lampard proving that age is just a number when it comes to his exciting youngsters.

Faith is being shown in academy graduates under a new coaching regime at Stamford Bridge.

That is giving those who have been on the fringes of the fold, or out on loan, an opportunity to shine on the senior Premier League stage.

Abraham is among those looking to make his mark, with the 21-year-old striker – who made his Blues debut back in 2016 – finally opening his goal account in a 3-2 win over Norwich.

The international bagged a well-taken brace at Carrow Road, with Cole tipping the promising frontman to become a mainstay in the Blues side.

The former Blues star told BT Sport: “Tammy's got all the attributes to be a Chelsea centre forward in the long run because of his pace, strength and hold up play.

“He just needs to keep improving because he’s a young man and there’s no reason why he can’t become Chelsea’s No.9 for many, many years.

“He keeps defenders honest. With [Olivier] Giroud they can maybe play a high line and Tammy can learn from Giroud.”

Mason Mount was also on target for Chelsea at Norwich, with the 20-year-old midfielder having now netted in successive games.

Cole added on the highly-rated playmaker: “He brings energy and he understands what Frank wants to do, how Frank wants to play because he’s been at the club for so many years.”

Victory over the Canaries represents a first competitive success for Lampard since he returned to familiar surroundings at Chelsea.

Cole is convinced that the Blues legend will be a success and is eager to avoid putting too much emphasis on the trust being shown in youth stars.

The ex-England man said: “Frank deserves a lot of credit for picking these players, they’ve come in for a little bit of criticism but he’s stuck by them.

“I think today was a pivotal, pivotal moment in the career for Lampard as a manager because those decisions have come to the fore today and they’ve worked very well for him.

“Those boys are in there on merit, forget the age, all good managers put that to the side, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”