Aboubakar scores as Besiktas silence 10-man Istanbul Basaksehir

The striker took his international form to his Turkish team as Sergen Yalcin’s men edged the reigning league champions on Saturday evening

Vincent Aboubakar took his form to as he found the net in Saturday’s 3-2 triumph over .

During the international break, the 28-year-old got three goals in two qualifying games as the Indomitable Lions completed a double over Mozambique.

He continued with his notable goalscoring run helping the Black Eagles shrug off their 3-1 defeat to Gaziantep FK their last time out.

With the first-half of the keenly contested affair heading for a goalless draw, captain Atiba Hutchinson tucked home a corner-kick from Brazilian midfielder Souza in the 44th minute.

On the stroke of half-time, Canadian forward Cyle Larin doubled the lead after beating goalkeeper Volkan Babacan from close range with Hutchinson providing the assist.

Aboubakar added the third goal in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot after Mehmet Topal had stopped his goal-bound effort with his arm. Before the Cameroonian converted the ensuing kick, Topal was given the marching orders for a second caution.

Basaksehir looked dead and buried after leaking three goals and having a man sent off, yet, they refused to go down without a fight.

Demba Ba’s replacement Fredrik Gulbrandsen pulled one back for the visitors in the 81st minute before completing his brace in the 90th minute. Even at that, he could not save his team from their fourth defeat of the 2020-21 campaign.

Aboubakar who now boasts of two goals in six Turkish elite division games this term was in action for Sergen Yalcin’s men from start to finish. ’s Bernard Mensah who is on loan from Kayserispor was handed a starter’s role, nevertheless, he was replaced in the 69th minute by Serbian midfielder Adem Ljajic. ’s Rachid Ghezzal also was substituted for Gokhan Tore while international Fabrice N'Sakala was not listed for the five-goal thriller.

Ba was in action for 75 minutes for Istanbul Basaksehir while Cape Verde’s Carlos Ponck replaced Rafael with 10 minutes to play. Belgian left-back of Congolese descent Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was also in action as ’s Azubuike Okechukwu continue to stay out on the side-line owing to injury worries.

Thanks to this result, Besiktas are seventh in the log with 13 points from eight games - same point as Basaksehir who have a superior goals difference.