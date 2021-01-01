Abdallah Sima: Who is Senegal wonderkid linked to Arsenal & Man United?

The teenage sensation broke onto the scene at Slavia Prague and he could find his way to the Premier League next season

Abdallah Sima is already being regarded as one of the future stars of African football.



He has played an instrumental role as Slavia Prague reached the last eight of this season’s Europa League – where they fell to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.



In case you were speculating who he was and what sort of player he is, Goal reveals everything you need to know about the 19-year-old Senegal international.

Who is Abdallah Sima?

Abdallah Sima is a footballer who currently represents Slavia Prague in Czech Republic’s First League.



Born in the largest Senegalese city of Dakar on June 17, 2001, he joined the Red and Whites’ B-team after short stints at Thonon Evian and MAS Taborsko.



There, he climbed through the ranks in Prague to make his senior bow against FC Slovacko in September 2020.



Still in his maiden season at the Sinobo Stadium, he boasts 11 goals in 19 top flight games. He impressed in the Europa League too – scoring four times against Leicester City, Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Nice.



He is one of the leading scorers in Jindrich Trpisovsky’s squad and his form has attracted the attention of many European clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

How much is Abdallah Sima worth??

The teenager has been rated at £25 million (€29m/$35m) following an awe-inspiring season that has earned him rave reviews.



He was in action against Arteta’s Arsenal for 69 minutes, and caused a lot of troubles even though he did not find a breakthrough.

However, Slavia Prague president Jaroslav Tvrdik revealed that the exciting talent would be released for the right offer.

Which position does Abdallah Sima play?

Sima is an adaptable forward and is capable of playing anywhere across the attacking line.

He is currently playing on the right-wing - as a supporting striker - along with Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka, although in the absence of Jan Kuchta, he has been drafted to play as a centre-forward.

“He’s being talked about,” Chelsea great Petr Cech told iSport. “When a player appears who, at such a young age, succeeds in senior football, starts scoring goals and produces in Europe, clubs notice. There aren’t many players like this in Europe.”

So what sort of player is he exactly?

Sima has been likened to Liverpool star Sadio Mane – who incidentally is the player’s role model in football.

Article continues below

What national team does Abdallah Sima play for?

Senegal is the national team of Abdallah Sima, and he made his debut on March 26, 2021 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo.

In the Group I encounter that ended 0-0 at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat, Brazzaville, he was introduced for Pape Sarr in the 79th minute.