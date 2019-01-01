'A lot of things can happen' - Messi unsure if he will play at 2022 World Cup

The Argentina star has admitted that the tournament in three and a half years could be out of reach

star Lionel Messi has admitted that he is unsure if he will be able to play at the 2022 World Cup in .

Messi will be 34 when the tournament kicks off, with Argentina still in search of their first World Cup title since Diego Maradona led them to glory in 1986.

The star has won all there is to win at the individual and club level in his career, but is still chasing an elusive major senior trophy with his country.

Messi has endured a frustrating run of final appearances with Argentina, losing in the Copa America final on three occasions and in the World Cup decider in 2014 against .

The 31-year-old will have another chance to finally win a major trophy with his country this summer when the Copa America takes place in .

Messi has said that he still hopes to win a first major trophy with the Albiceleste.

"I want to finish my career having won something with the Argentine national team, or if not having tried as many times as possible," Messi told Fox Sports Argentina.

"I do not want to be left with the feeling that it did not happen and I let opportunities pass by."

An opportunity to win the next World Cup could pass Messi by, though, as he's confessed that he doesn't know if he will make it to the tournament in .

"I do not know if I will reach the World Cup in Qatar," Messi said. "God will decide whether it is given to me or not.

"Today I feel great, very well physically, but I'm [almost] 32 years old and I don't know how it's going to go.

"A lot of things can happen, I hope I don't have any serious injuries."

Messi is coming off another brilliant individual campaign with Barcelona, having scored 51 goals in all competitions.

Barcelona's season fell short of perfection, however, as the Blaugrana won but lost to in the semi-final and fell to in the final.

Argentina kick off their Copa America campaign on June 15 against , before closing out group play with games against and Qatar.