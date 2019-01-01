'A finish of the highest quality' – Michael Owen amazed by Mane's first goal in Liverpool win

The 26-year-old grabbed two goals at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night but the ex-England star was impressed by his opener in the first-half

legend Michael Owen has described Sadio Mane's first goal in the Reds' 3-1 win over as an 'absolutely brilliant' finish.

Mane inspired the Merseyside club to march into the quarter-finals of the Uefa with his brace after a goalless affair in the first leg.

The 26-year-old broke the deadlock in style in the 26th minute after linking up with Virgil van Dijk's pass and then rounded an onrushing Manuel Neuer with his turn at the edge of the penalty area before chipping his effort into an unguarded net.

Mane later sealed the win in the second half after Virgil van Dijk restored the visitors' lead which was short-lived by Joel Matip's own goal.

And Owen, particularly impressed by the quality of the effort, lauded the fleet-footed forward who set a new club record in Munich, for his composure and techniques used in scoring.

"Brilliant. It's absolutely brilliant. Everything to do with this goal was... [brilliant] I know Van Dijk played a nice ball but it was a pretty simple ball but everything that was good about this goal was Mane," Owen was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"He pulls really wide to give himself as much space as possible to run in to. Yes, the goalkeeper having a bit of a howler or a rush of blood, but Mane was aware of that and he knew to take the ball to one side of him and dink it over.

Article continues below

"But watch him keeping the width and keeping in as much space as possible. Just notice now, before the ball is played, he points to where he wants it.

"It's literally the ball is only three or four yards away from him when he actually sees the ball delivered to him first time. And let me tell you when the ball is coming over your shoulder like that, for you to just see and pick up the height of the ball and not only that, but to take a touch is perfect.

"It's a goal of the highest quality and even that (Mane's turn) the awareness of what's around and then a little coolness after all that to dink it over the line. It's a finish of the highest quality."