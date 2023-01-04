Hudson to serve as interim coach for USMNT January camp as Berhalter's future remains unclear

U.S. men's national team assistant coach Anthony Hudson will serve as interim head coach for the team's upcoming January camp, U.S. Soccer confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hudson will take charge of the camp, which is set to be held in Carson, California ahead of friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The announcement comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired at the start of the new year. Adding further uncertainty is a recent revelation of a 1991 incident involving his wife Roslind, with someone threatening to use information of the incident to threaten Berhalter's status as head coach.