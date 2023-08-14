'They usually get it' - Jurgen Klopp makes barbed comment on Moises Caicedo with Liverpool set to lose out to Chelsea in transfer pursuit

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly aimed a dig at Chelsea, with Liverpool set to miss out on Moises Caicedo after an epic transfer saga.

Klopp makes Chelsea dig

Liverpool set to miss out on Caicedo

Chelsea agree British record transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, Klopp took an envious swipe at the club that look to have beaten the Reds to the signing of Brighton midfielder Caicedo.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Chelea manager Mauricio Pochettino's comments about wanting to strengthen his squad before the end of the transfer window were put to Klopp, the Liverpool boss said: "That’s what each Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it. These specific players, you can see in the moment the market is obviously crazy. It’s no secret that we are looking for something like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool had a £111 million ($140m) offer for Caicedo accepted by Brighton last week, but were unable to convince the 21-year-old to move to Anfield. The midfielder's preferred destination has always been Chelsea, who have now reportedly agreed a British record £115m ($146m) deal with Brighton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP AND LIVERPOOL?: Not content with beating Liverpool to Caicedo, Chelsea could also snatch Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia from under their noses. If the Championship side accept Chelsea's £55m ($70m) offer then Klopp will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.