Man Utd blow! Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat withdraws from Morocco squad due to injury

Alex Brotherton
Manchester United's new midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has withdrawn from the Morocco squad due to an injury detected before the international break.

WHAT HAPPENED? United finally brought in a midfield reinforcement when they signed Amrabat from Fiorentina on deadline day on an £8 million ($9.9m) loan. However, it appears that the Moroccan midfielder is already injured and has had to withdraw from international duty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United detected a minor back issue during Amrabat's medical at Carrington, but he was still released to join up with the Morocco squad. It now seems that the issue was slightly more serious than first thought.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMRABAT? United boss Erik ten Hag will be hoping that Amrabat does not add to the growing injury crisis at Old Trafford, with Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount among those already sidelined. If the midfielder recovers in time then he could make his United debut at home to Brighton on September 16.

