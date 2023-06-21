Man Utd consider hijacking Arsenal's Declan Rice move with player-plus-cash transfer swoop involving Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay

Richard Mills
Declan Rice West Ham 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester United are reportedly considering an attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for West Ham star Declan Rice.

  • Declan Rice wanted by Arsenal
  • Manchester United consider hijacking deal
  • West Ham captain set for summer exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are weighing up a player-plus-cash offer for Rice that could include Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay, reports The Telegraph. The Gunners' second bid of £90 million for the England midfielder, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, was rejected by the Hammers on Tuesday - and United could now swoop to beat their rivals in the race for his signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice is out of contract in 2024 and Hammers chairman David Sullivan confirmed earlier this month that the 24-year-old had played his last game for the Europa Conference League winners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph claims West Ham are interested in McTominay and manager David Moyes is a huge admirer of Maguire. Moreover, the report adds the United duo may leave Erik ten Hag's team this summer. Despite that, Arsenal are likely to return with a third bid for Rice, who favours a move to the Emirates Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Declan Rice lifts the Conference League trophy with West HamGettyMaguire-Man-UtdGettyScott McTominay Manchester United Brentford 2022-23Getty Images


WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are expected to increase their offer for Rice, the last of which was £75m plus £15m in add-ons spread over five years, in what may be the biggest transfer saga of the summer. 

