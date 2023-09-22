Man Utd defender Jonny Evans backs goalkeeper Andre Onana after UCL blunder midweek

Jonny Evans has backed Andre Onana to succeed at Manchester United despite his tough start to life at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana, 27, arrived from Ajax in a deal worth £47.2million this summer to link-up with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. However, has endured a tough start to life in red, with just one clean sheet to his name across his first six appearances for the club. His teammate Evans, who re-joined United this summer on a free transfer, has since tipped Onana to succeed at the club, despite his difficult start.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s a big thing for him to do that," Evans said to TNT Sports. "He didn't have to do that. But I think it's very difficult for any player coming to a new club to hit the ground running and maybe he’s been a bit harsh on himself."

“I've seen that quite a lot. And I've experienced that myself. He's replacing David de Gea, who was here for a long time."

"Again, remember, David at the start of his career at Manchester United, maybe went through a bit of a tough time to settle in and we saw what sort of career he would go on to have for this club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana's latest outing for United arrived at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. A fixture which saw the Cameroonian international concede four goals, including a shot from Leroy Sane that he would usually back himself to save for the opener. An evening he will likely look to forget, as he progresses through his career at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? The shot-stopper will get another chance to impress for United this weekend, as the Red Devils make the 35-mile trip to face Vincent Kompany's Burnley side.