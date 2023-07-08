'I'll make sure he comes back' - Noni Madueke makes Chelsea fans Levi Colwill promise amid interest from Liverpool

Noni Madueke has promised to bring Levi Colwill back with him to Chelsea after the duo won the U21 Euros with England.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's 20-year-old defender Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton, but despite interest from Liverpool, club and country team-mate Madueke has promised Blues fans that both will be at Stamford Bridge next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: As England U21s celebrated beating Spain in the U21s Euros final, Madueke joined Colwill's Instagram Live.

"We are both coming back [to Chelsea]," he said. "He [Colwill] is as well. Listen, I will make sure he comes back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colwill impressed at Brighton last season and was key to England's success in Georgia. Chelsea fans are desperate to see the Cobham graduate make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLWILL? Liverpool have been linked with a move for the young defender, although Chelsea do not intend to sell. This week new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed he has spoken to both Colwill and Madueke, and that both will likely join the club's pre-season tour in the US.