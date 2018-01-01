2022 World Cup – What would be the temperature in Doha on the day of the final

The weather conditions in the Middle-East nation would be pleasant in four years time…

The world would witness its first winter World Cup in the northern hemisphere come 2022 in Qatar. This was obviously done so that the players wouldn’t have to play in the soaring temperatures in Qatar during the summer months of June and July.

Although Qatar has the patented ‘Cooling Technology’ which would ensure that the rising temperatures are kept under check, it looks like they wouldn’t even have to use the same.

They had tested the ‘Cooling Technology’ last year at the Khalifa Stadium during the Emir Cup final in May 2017. The temperature set on the field of play was around 23 Degrees Celsius.

“We are looking forward to welcoming fans to the arena and seeing them enjoy the cooled conditions at the World Cup,” said Dr.Saud Ghani, Professor at the College of Engineering at Qatar University and Project Director at Khalifa Stadium.

On December 18, which is Qatar’s National Day, and would be the date for the World Cup finals in four years time, Qatar had a temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius in the evening – which is when the match is expected to kick-off.