Islam Slimani has become Algeria's all-time top scorer with 38 goals after scoring a brace in their 6-1 thrashing of Niger in a Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture.

Slimani overtook Abdelhafid Tasfaout who held the record previously with 36 goals, after replacing Baghdad Bounedjah in the 67th minute and he went on to score two late goals.

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez put Djamel Belmadi's men in front with his well-taken free-kick in the 27th minute and Sofiane Feghouli doubled the lead, two minutes into the second half.

Niger responded with Daniel Sosah's 50th-minute goal that halved the deficit, however, it was not enough to inspire their comeback as Mahrez hit the target again on the hour-mark with his strike from the penalty spot.

The game was put beyond Jean Cavalli's side after Zakaryia Souleymane scored an own goal in the 70th minute.

Slimani wrapped up the party for the hosts at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker with goals in the 76th and 88th minutes.

Friday's brace increased the 33-year-old's tally to six goals in the World Cup qualifiers after he scored four goals in their 8-0 triumph over Djibouti in September.

Although they are level on seven points with Burkina Faso who beat Djibouti 4-0 on Friday, Algeria remain at the top of Group A with a higher goal difference (+13).

They visit Niamey for the return fixture on Monday while Burkina Faso will wait in Marrakech to host Djibouti because both countries have no stadiums approved for the World Cup qualifiers.

Thanks to a second-half goal from Stuttgart forward Omar Marmoush, Egypt edged North African neighbours Libya 1-0 in another World Cup qualifying fixture.

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah was in action from start to finish for the Pharaohs as he continues to wait for his first goal in the qualifiers.

Egypt lead the standings in Group F with seven points after three matches while Libya are second with six points.

In the second group match, Angola grabbed their first win after a stunning 3-1 victory over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon.

The Arsenal captain has played every minute of the Panthers' games in the qualifiers but unfortunately, his contributions have not resulted in a goal for him.

Gabon sit at the bottom of Group F with just a point after three games, and they will be aiming to boost their World Cup chances on Monday when they host Angola for the second leg.