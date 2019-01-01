2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Almoez Ali nets hat-trick as Qatar thrash Afghanistan

It was a cakewalk for the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their first game of the campaign...

began its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Afghanistan on Thursday at the Al-Sadd Stadium.

A whirlwind hat-trick by star striker Almoez Ali (4, 11',51') and goals from Hassan Al Heidos (13) Abdelkarim Hassan (34) and Boualem Khoukhi (67) set up the huge result for the hosts against a clueless Afghanistan.

It took just four minutes for to open the scoring. A quick move resulted in a Yusuf Abdurisag cross from the right finding Almoez Ali inside the box who headed the ball into the net to mark his first of the night. Six minutes later, the hero doubled the lead with another neat finish.

Hassan Al Heidos got on the scoresheet in the thirteenth minute to douse the Afghan hopes of a comeback. He guided Akram Afif's pass into the net to make it 3-0 and the floodgates had opened.

While the scoreline was firmly in favour of the hosts, Felix Sanchez was forced to take of Karim Boudiaf who suffered an injury. After 20 minutes of respite for the Aghanistan defence, a powerful left-footed piledriver hit the net and Qatar had their fourth goal of the night.

Ali completed his hat-trick with a fine goal after the break and then turned provided to set up Boualem Khoukhi for his team's sixth in the 67th minute.

Afghanistan coach Anoush Dastgir turned to Faysal Shayesteh to orchestrate a consolation goal but the Qatar defence remained intact and the match ended 6-0.