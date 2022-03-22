2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Partey, Amartey named in Ghana squad for Nigeria fixture

Ghana interim coach Otto Addo has named his 27-man squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The two West Africa heavyweights are scheduled to meet in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25. The second leg is scheduled in Nigeria on March 29.

Among the players included in the team is defender Daniel Amartey, who plays for Leicester City in England, midfielder Iddrisu Baba of RCD Mallorca, and his Arsenal counterpart Thomas Partey.

Captain Andre Ayew misses out owing to the red card he got in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Cameroon.

Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is expected to start in goal ahead of Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Richard Ofori, while Gideon Mensah might marshal the defence alongside Amartey.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew would be hopeful of leading the line.

The Black Stars are aiming at performing well in the final round of World Cup qualifiers after a poor outing at Afcon, where they were knocked out in the group stage after failing to win a match.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town -England), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen -Belgium), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen -Switzerland), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates -South Africa).

Defenders: Denis Odoi (FC Brugge -Belgium), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC -England), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux -France), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak -Ghana), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod FC -Israel), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City -England), Joseph Aidoo (Bordeaux -France), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg -France), Abdul Mumin (Victoria Guimaraes -Portugal).

Midfielders: Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca -Spain), Edmund Addo (FC Sherif -Moldova), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam -Holland), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent -Belgium), Thomas Partey (Arsenal -England), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli -Germany).

Article continues below

Wingers: Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting CP -Portugal), Osman Bukari (FC Nantes -France), Joseph Paintsil (KRC Gent -Belgium), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew -USA).

Strikers: Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma - Italy), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VFL Bochum), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace - England), Kwasi Wriedt (Holstein Kiel -Germany)