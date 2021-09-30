2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen in, Bassey handed maiden Nigeria call-up

The Super Eagles have named a strong squad for October’s World Cup qualifiers against Raoul Savoy’s Wild Beasts

Coach Gernot Rohr has announced his 23-man Nigeria squad that will take on the Central African Republic in October’s double-header 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African kings would be hoping to extend their perfect start in Group C when they take on coach Raoul Savoy’s Wild Beasts en route to potentially qualifying for the global football showpiece.

To tackle these games, the German tactician has named a strong squad with Napoli star Victor Osimhen, Genk’s Paul Onuachu and Rangers’ Joe Aribo making the cut.

Regular suspects like Alex Iwobi, captain Ahmed Musa, France based Moses Simon, as well as Leon Balogun and Maduka Okoye, also form part of the team.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Calvin Bassey who plays for Scottish giants Rangers and can play as a left-back or centre-back has been handed his maiden Nigeria call-up.



Unfortunately, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Watford star Peter Etebo will play no part in the crunch fixtures due to injury setbacks.

Rohr’s men will take on the Central African Republic on October 7 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos before travelling to Bangui for the return fixture billed for Stade Barthelemy Boganda three days later.

Victory in both games will take them a step closer to the all-important knockout rounds that will produce Africa’s five flagbearers in Qatar.

NIGERIA FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)