2022 World Cup Qualifiers: India dealt injury blow as Amarjit Singh ruled out of Qatar, Oman clashes

The young midfielder has undergone a surgery and is likely to be out for 8-12 weeks....

's preparations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been jolted after young midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam suffered a hand injury.

Amarjit, who in very short time, had already cemented his place in new coach Igor Stimac's plans but will have to sit out two crucial games in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Manipuri youngster fractured his hand in practice and had to undergo a surgery.

are set to take on Oman in Guwahati on September 5 in their campaign opener followed by an away match against Asian champions on September 10. The Manipuri youngster will not only miss both these games, but he is also likely to miss the start of the new (ISL) season as well, given that the intial assessment rules him out for 8-12 weeks.

The 18-year-old central midfielder broke into the national team set up under Stimac after impressive performances that belied his age in the as part of the team and in the various India age group teams.

Amarjit, known for tireless running and workrate in midfield, was the captain of the India U17 team which participated in the 2017 U17 World Cup held in India.