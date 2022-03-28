2022 World Cup Qualifier: Troost-Ekong confident Nigeria will exploit Ghana's defence

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong is confident the team will return to scoring ways on Tuesday when they host Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Super Eagles have failed to score in their last two competitive matches, the last one being on Friday, March 25 away to Kumasi when they played out a goalless draw in the first leg.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Watford centre-back has explained why his team can get a much-needed positive outcome to qualify at the expense of their regional rivals.

"I think you can look at it two ways. We have players known to score goals including Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo [who were on the bench] and I would back all of them," Troost-Ekong said as per BBC Sport.

"I think they are going to feel even more challenged to score and show everyone that they can do that.

"Secondly we've only conceded one goal in the last five games so maybe that's where our strength lies as well.

"And of course, the boys scored at the Afcon [in the group stage] so I'm not worried about scoring goals at all. I see the forwards in training every day, I see what they've done in the Nigeria jersey.

"We've learned from the first leg and we'll try to exploit the defence in a different way. We still managed to get through them once or twice in the first leg and we just have to be more clinical."

Article continues below

Nigeria and Ghana are among 10 African nations battling for five positions reserved for the continent in the prestigious global finals that takes place every four years.

Other teams hoping to secure a chance to play at the World Cup include the reigning Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions Senegal, runners-up Egypt, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Algeria.