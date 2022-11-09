2022 World Cup may not be Messi's last for Argentina, suggests Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has suggested that the 2022 World Cup may not be Lionel Messi's last after all.

Messi turned 35 in June

Says Qatar could be his last World Cup

Scaloni hoping for more

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has previously admitted he thinks the 2022 World Cup will be his last. The 35-year-old is heading to Qatar aiming to lift the trophy for the first time in his career. Argentina are one of the pre-tournament favourites but manager Scaloni thinks there is a slim chance Messi could feature at another finals.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It may be the last, but hopefully not. He is happy on the field and he makes a lot of people happy," he told CNN Radio Argentina. "If we take care of him and carry him as we have to, there could possibly be more games for him because the world of football asks for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is heading into the World Cup in great shape after getting back to his best at PSG this season. The forward has 11 goals and 14 assists in just 17 matches for the Ligue 1 champions and will be hoping to reproduce that kind of form for the national team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Scaloni's side open their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22.