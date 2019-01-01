2022 FIFA World Cup: How, when and where will the draw for round two of the AFC qualifiers be held
All eyes on Wednesday will be on Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday where the draw for round two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be held.
The draw for round two features the top 40 teams from the Asian confederation and they have been divided into five pots. 34 of the 40 teams including India were given a straight bye to round two of the qualifiers with the rest of the six teams joining them after winning their respective two-legged first round qualifier.
The 40 teams in the pots have been seeded based on their FIFA rankings as on June, 2019.
The draw on Wednesday will see those 40 teams divided into eight qualifying groups containing five teams each. The procedure for the draw sees one team apiece being picked from the five respective pots and those sides will then be allotted the same qualifying group.
India, who were ranked 101 in the June FIFA rankings, have been place in Pot 3 of the draw.
The second round of the qualifiers will get underway in September this year with each side playing home and away against the four remaining teams in its cluster.
The eight group winners along with the four best runners-up will progress to the third round of the qualifiers while also gaining automatic qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals.
Draw Details:
WHEN: July 17, 2019.
TIME: 14:30 IST
WHERE: AFC House, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|Pot 5
|Iran
|Iraq
|Palestine
|Turkmenistan
|Indonesia
|Japan
|Uzbekistan
|India
|Myanmar
|Singapore
|South Korea
|Syria
|Bahrain
|Hong Kong
|Nepal
|Australia
|Oman
|Thailand
|Yemen
|Cambodia
|Qatar
|Lebanon
|Tajikistan
|Afghanistan
|Bangladesh
|United Arab Emirates
|Kyrgyzstan
|DPR Korea
|Maldives
|Mongolia
|Saudi Arabia
|Vietnam
|Chinese Taipei
|Kuwait
|Guam
|China
|Jordan
|Philippines
|Malaysia
|Sri Lanka
WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA: DSport