2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers: High-flying India thump Bahrain 5-0

The young Blues now have two wins, two clean-sheets and a goal difference of +10 after two games ...

built on their wonderful opening in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-16 Championship qualifier by registering a 5-0 win over Bahrain at the TTYMI stadium.

The young Blues earlier defeated Turkmenistan 5-0 to record their 12th consecutive win in all tournaments. They have now extended their run to 13 games and have built a positive momentum before facing Uzbekistan in what could be the group decider.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam (4', 38'), Shubho Paul (45', 75') and Pritam Meetei (25) were on target as goalkeeper Aman Sahani registered another clean-sheet in the qualifiers to make it two in two.

Sridarth broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute to provide with the lead. Yoihenba released the 14-year-old into the box and he made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Pritam Meetei doubled India’s lead in the 25th minute after the opposition custodian made a mess of his intended cross and let the ball into the net.

Within three minutes, Sridarth buried one from close range to double his tally for the day and provide India with a three-goal cushion.

India carried a massive lead into the break, with Shubho Paul slotting one into the bottom corner seconds before the half-time whistle. The scoreline read 4-0 in India’s favour as the teams parted for the break.

Bahrain looked to put up a resistance in the second half but the inevitable fifth arrived in the 75th minute. Shubo capitalised on a blunder from the opposition shot-stopper and completed his brace.

India next face Uzbekistan at 4:30 PM (IST) on Sunday.

INDIA XI: Aman Kumar Sahani (GK), Pritam Meetei, Singson, Anish Mazumdar, Amandeep, Sibajit Singh, Shubho Paul, Sridarth, Maheson Singh (C), Taison Singh, Yoihenba Meitei.

Coach: Bibiano Fernandes.