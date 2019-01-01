2019 SAFF U-18 Championship: Prabhsukhan Gill injured as India hold Bangladesh

The Bengaluru FC goalkeeper had to be taken off the pitch in an ambulance in India's opener...

began their 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-18 Championship campaign with a goalless draw against Bangladesh at the APF Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday afternoon.

Disaster struck early on for in the form of an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill in the fifth minute after a clash of heads with a Bangladeshi player during a long throw-in, forcing Floyd Pinto to bring on Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

The first half lacked goalmouth action barring Sumit Rathi coming close to heading in from a corner in the 36th minute. India had only just begun creating a few chances before heading into the tunnel.

Pinto tried introducing a fresh pair of legs in Manvir Singh, who replaced Aman Chetri, at the hour mark. Just 10 minutes later, India were forced into making their last change as Bikash Yumnam had to be taken off on a stretcher and Ravi Bahadur Rana made his way in.

There was an opportunity to take the lead when Vikram Pratap Singh sent Ninthoinganba Meetei into the box in the 76th minute but Meetei was effectively closed down by a rival defender.

Jongte dived low to his left in the 90th minute to block a long-range effort and keep a clean sheet for India who need at least a point on Wednesday's tie to make it to the semi-finals.

India first XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Jitendra Singh (C), Narender Gahlot, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Aman Chetri, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Ricky John Shabong, Bikash Yumnam, Sumit Rathi, Moirangthem Thoiba Singh.

Coach: Floyd Pinto.