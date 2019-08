India down Sri Lanka 5-0, advance to 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship final

Bibiano Fernandes' boys have scored a staggering 17 goals in three matches and are yet to concede one...

continue with their 100 per cent record in the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship as they beat Sri Lanka 5-0 at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Colts have hence made it three wins in as many matches after humiliating Bhutan by a 7-0 defeat after defeating Nepal 5-0 in the opener.

More to follow...