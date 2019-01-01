2019 M-League grant payment dates revealed by MFL

This season's Malaysian club grants will be settled by the Malaysian Football League in the next two months.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam has announced that this season's club grants will be settled by the organisation in the next two months.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Kevin revealed that MFL will fulfill its promise to and Premier League clubs in two stages; the 24 clubs' shares of broadcast payment will be paid in July and August.

"We will provide the same amount as we did last year; RM3 million (each Super League club) and RM 1 million (each Premier League side). The first payment, half of the respective amounts, will be made by July 15, with the remaining to be paid by August 15.

"This is part of our commitment to share the broadcast rights, even after the previous official broadcaster Telekom Malaysia (TM) pulled out of the agreement. But we do not want to make excuses, only now can we be sure of the datelines for the funds to be released," said Kevin in the press conference that was held in Johor Bahru.

TM had earlier this year withdrawn from its sponsorship agreement with MFL just one year into the deal, and as a result did not receive their 2019 payments from MFL on time.

The presser was held in order to announce MFL's new partnership with Enervive Consultancy Sdn Bhd (EVC), which will also involve the restructuring of the Malaysian league's broadcasting rights beginning 2020. No financial details regarding the deal were provided by either party.

