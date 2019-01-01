2019 King's Cup: Teams, fixtures, telecast schedule and more

Goal tells you all you need to know about the upcoming 2019 King's Cup that will get underway in Thailand on June 5...

The 47th edition of the King's Cup is set to commence on Wednesday in .

Established in 1968, the annual tournament - with the exception of a few years in between (1983, 1985, 2008, 2011 and 2014) - has had clubs or international sides participate on an invitational basis.

Previously having been hosted at five different venues, the this year's edition of the King's Cup will be held at the Chang Arena in Buriram for the first time. The stadium, also known as the Thunder Castle Stadium, is of FIFA and AFC standards and has hosted matches from the Thai Premier League and the Thai League T1 as it is the home ground of Buriram United.

As for the Indian national team, the King's Cup will be the first assignment for head coach Igor Stimac will start his new job after taking charge in May. are going to be part of the two-game tournament for the second time, their last appearance coming in 1977 when they finished third.

will face tournament debutants Curaçao on June 5.



Teams & Fixtures

Teams 🇨🇼 Curaçao 🇮🇳 India 🇹🇭 🇻🇳

Fixtures:

Date Match Time (IST) June 5 Curaçao vs. India 2:00 pm June 5 Thailand vs. Vietnam 6:15 pm June 8 Third place play-off 2:00 pm June 8 Final 6:15 pm

How To Watch the 2019 King's Cup

Fans in India can catch all the LIVE action from 2019 King’s Cup on Star Sports 3 and Hotstar.