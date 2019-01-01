All African Games 2019 draw: Nigeria, South Africa rekindle rivalry in Morocco

The two leading women's football nations in Africa are set to be involved in another continental battle in August

Two-time winners will face , and Zambia in Group B at this year's All African Games women's football tournament in .

Following the draw held at Caf headquarters in Cairo, hosts nation Morocco will square up against Equatorial Guinea, Mali and in Group A.

In February, Caf issued automatic qualification tickets to the teams which participated in the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in .

However, Awcon 2018 hosts Ghana were were surprisingly excluded to pave way for Morocco as hosts of the eight-nation women's football event.

To this end, Ghana will not be able to defend the African title they won four years ago, when they defeated Cameroon 1-0 in Brazzaville, Congo.

Meanwhile, Caf sources have informed Goal that the eight teams taking part in the quadrennial championship will be represented by their U20 women's sides instead of the seniors.

Confirming this, Sanusi Mohammed, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretary general said: "Our U20 women's team will be representing the country in Morocco, not the Super Falcons".

Hosts Morocco will launch this year's tournament against Algeria at Stade Boubker Ammar-Sale, while Mali will face Equatorial Guinea at the same venue on August 17.

In Group B, Cameroon will lock horns with Zambia, while Nigeria will take on South Africa, with both games scheduled to be played at Stade Academie Mohamed VI on August 18.

The tournament, which will be the fifth edition of the continental showpiece for women, is scheduled to be held from August 17 - 29 in Rabat, Morocco.

With Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon already eliminated from the ongoing 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in , focus will be shifted to the All Africans Games in Morocco.