Champions League
team-logo
4 - 4
FT
team-logo
Marie-Yasmine Alidou D'Anjou 26', 45'Jessica Silva 71'Lucy Bronze 81' (og)
Caroline Graham Hansen 18', 54'Patricia Guijarro 20'Lucy Bronze 90' + 6'
(HT 2-2) (FT 4-4)

SL Benfica vs BarcelonaResults & stats,