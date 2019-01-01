Hosts Punjab went down 1-0 to Services in the 73rd Santosh Trophy final...

Services beat Punjab 1-0 to become the champions of the 73rd edition of the Santosh Trophy on Sunday at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Bikash Thapa scored the only goal of the match in the 61st minute and handed his team their sixth Santosh Trophy.

The teams started with an intent to take an early lead but were denied by strong defences at both ends. The attackers struggled to penetrate and carve out clear-cut chances.

Bikash Thapa looked dangerous on the ball from the off and created the best chance of the half with an excellent cross into the box from the right flank. Harikrishna attempted a shot from the cross but his effort was saved.

Thapa grabbed the breakthrough after the hour-mark. Lallawkima squared the ball to the Services midfielder who slotted a fine finish effort home.

With a quarter of the game left, Punjab went close. Vikrant turned well and upon seeing the goalkeeper off his line, chipped the ball and it went off the crossbar. The hosts pressed for an equaliser towards the end but the Services defence and the goalkeeper stood firm to seal a memorable victory.