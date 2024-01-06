FA Cup
team-logo
6 - 2
FT
team-logo
J. Latibeaudiere 8'B. Sheaf 11'K. Palmer 17'C. O'Hare 50' (pen)M. Godden 84', 88'
M. Harris 10'T. Goodrham 79'
(HT 3-1) (FT 6-2)

Coventry vs OxfordResults & stats,