There were plenty of goals on offer for those at the Marina Arena...

beat Chennaiyin 4-3 to regain the top spot in the (ISL) on Thursday at the Marina Arena.

Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous scored in the first half to put Goa in the lead at the break. Chennaiyin ended up scoring three goals in the second half but the hosts edged the contest to come out victorious.

Chennaiyin starting XI had just one change from the last match as Masih Saighani replaced suspended Eli Sabia in central defence. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged FC Goa side.

The Gaurs were in control of the match right from the off and kept threatening the Chennaiyin defence. It was their persistence up front that lead to the opening goal of the match in the 26th minute.

FC Goa nicked the ball in midfield through Ferran Corominas who squaring the ball to Hugo Boumous at the edge of the box. The midfielder found Jahouh's run to his left and the defensive midfielder placed the ball into the net to break the deadlock.

The second and third goal came just before the half time whistle with the visitors taking full advantage of disastrous defending by Chennaiyin. Skipper Lucian Goian was at fault for the second as he failed to control a pass from Germanpreet Singh. Brandon Fernandes won the ball from the defender and found the back of the net.

The third goal came at the stroke of half time from Jackichand’s cross. Both Saighani and Goian failed to read Jacki’s low cross as the ball found its way to Boumous who pushed the ball into an empty net.

Chennaiyin switched gears and upped the ante after the match resumed for the second half. The hosts went all guns blazing and picked up their opening goal in the 57th minute. Andre Schembri converted a routine header from Chhangte’s corner.

Two minutes later, Crivellaro scored a second goal to make the game interesting. Nerijus Valskis put the ball on a plate for Crivellaro inside the box and the Brazilian attacker found the back of the net with a powerful strike.

Just when it looked like Chennaiyin could stage an epic comeback, another defensive goof-up allowed Goa to add to their tally. Corominas latched onto a through ball from Boumous and beat Vishal Kaith with ease from inside the box.

In the 90th minute, the hosts scored again to contribute to a nervy finish. Crivellaro received a flick from Anirudh Thapa inside the box and curled a beautiful strike into the corner of the net.

Chennaiyin tried their best to find an equaliser in the injury time but the Goan defenders stood firm to protect their slender lead.