Copa del Rey
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
Gorka Guruzeta 1'Oihan Sancet 49'Inaki Williams 105' + 2'Nico Williams 120' + 1'
Robert Lewandowski 26'Lamine Yamal 32'
(HT 1-2) (FT 2-2) (AET 4-2)

Athletic Club vs BarcelonaResults & stats,