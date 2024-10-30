Be afraid, be very afraid: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Clint Dempsey and the scariest footballers to play in America - ranked

Who are the scariest footballers ever to play in America, at the club or international level? For Halloween, GOAL takes a look

It's spooky season. From pumpkins and scarecrows, to werewolves and Frankenstein, to candy corn and caramel apples, Halloween is a special holiday for many in United States.

It's a time for frights, scares, nerves and excitement, and that got the team at GOAL US thinking: Who are the scariest footballers to ever to play in American soccer, at either the club or international level?

Ex-U.S. international Pablo Mastroeni? What about FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga, someone who likely still haunts Diego Lainez's dreams? Not scary enough? Then what about Zlatan Ibrahimovic? During his time in MLS, he was utterly terrifying. Oh, and let's not forget the USMNT's own Clint Dempsey.

Whether enforcers by nature, or simply intimidating from the first step on the pitch, GOAL - in celebration of All Hallow's eve on Thursday - looks at five of the most frightening players American soccer has ever seen.