Once an after-thought in USMNT player pool, 2018 POTY Steffen might have the opportunity to break back into the side

MIAMI - Zack Steffen is just glad to be playing soccer again. The Colorado Rapids and USMNT goalkeeper, after over two years away from the senior side, is back in the mix for the January 2025 camp. There was a sense that he may never break back in. Siphoned out by Gregg Berhlater and benched in Europe, there didn't seem to be room for a young talent once considered next in a long line of top-tier USMNT shot stoppers - heir apparent to Tim Howard.

But with a fresh start, under a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino, and an international window that clashes with the European calendar, the former Manchester City and Columbus Crew man has an opportunity to show that he can perhaps wear the gloves full time for his country going forward.

"Everybody knows that Pochettiino] came in and said that there are spots open," Steffen told GOAL at MLS Media Day, "and that he wants there to be competition in every position. That's my mindset. I want to get back to number one."