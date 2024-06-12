Wrexham star James McClean hints he wants Republic of Ireland return just months after international retirement after helping Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side earn League One promotion
James McClean could make a U-turn on his decision to retire from international football after starring for Wrexham last season.
- McClean could return to international football
- Retired in October 2023
- Enjoyed a stellar campaign with Wrexham