James Hunsley

Wrexham rinsed for 'insert subject line' email error as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney endure technical difficulties

WrexhamLeague Two

A Wrexham fan was left bemused after receiving a 'personalised' happy birthday email with the title "Insert subject line".

  • Wrexham reach out to fan on birthday
  • But supporter left bemused by message
  • Technical difficulties lead to "insert subject line" title

