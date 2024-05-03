Wrexham star Paul Mullin explains why he refused to lie on a stretcher after suffering punctured lung during Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side's pre-season defeat to Man Utd
Wrexham star Paul Mullin says he refused to be taken off on a stretcher despite suffering a punctured lung as he didn't want to worry his family.
- Mullin suffered punctured lung in pre-season
- Refused to be stretchered off vs Man Utd
- Says he didn't want to worry his family