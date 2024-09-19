'We could face further action' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham issue blunt warning to fans and plead with them to stop specific behaviour as they face up to prospect of reduced capacity at SToK Cae Ras
SToK Cae Ras has has quickly become a fortress for Wrexham but the club have warned fans their behaviour at the stadium could result in consequences.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham issue statement to fans
- Warned about 'persistent standing'
- Could face further action from authorities