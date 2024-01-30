Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds close in on January signing! Wrexham in advanced talks to sign Salford City midfielder Luke Bolton

Aditya Gokhale
Luke Bolton Salford CityGetty
Luke BoltonWrexhamSalford CityLeague TwoTransfers

Wrexham are reportedly close to completing a move for Salford City midfielder Luke Bolton as they look to make final improvements to the squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham in advanced talks for Luke Bolton
  • Salford City rejected an earlier offer
  • Reports suggest the signing is close

Editors' Picks