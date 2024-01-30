Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds close in on January signing! Wrexham in advanced talks to sign Salford City midfielder Luke Bolton

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds close in on January signing! Wrexham in advanced talks to sign Salford City midfielder Luke BoltonAditya GokhaleGettyLuke BoltonWrexhamSalford CityLeague TwoTransfersWrexham are reportedly close to completing a move for Salford City midfielder Luke Bolton as they look to make final improvements to the squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham in advanced talks for Luke BoltonSalford City rejected an earlier offer Reports suggest the signing is close