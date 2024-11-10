Ange Postecoglou Tottenham 2024-25Getty
'Worst manager in the league!' - Ange Postecoglou branded a 'fat fraud' as Tottenham fans erupt with fury after 'disgraceful' Ipswich defeat & insist under-fire coach 'has to be sacked tonight'

Ange Postecoglou has come under fire from angry Tottenham supporters, with the Australian branded a "fat fraud" and "worst manager in the league".

  • Spurs lose at home to Ipswich
  • Fans vent fury at Postecoglou
  • Pressure on manager increasing
