Will Wrexham win promotion to League One? Supercomputer predicts dramatic finish to 2023-24 season for Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds' side - with just TWO points the difference between glory & despair
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are hoping to throw another promotion party at Wrexham, with a SuperComputer predicting how League Two will finish.
- Red Dragons won National League title in 2023
- Taking aim at back-to-back promotions
- Have eight games left to take in this season