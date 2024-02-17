Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray 2023-24Getty Images
Wilfried Zaha considering Premier League return just one year after leaving for Galatasaray

Former Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha is contemplating a move back to the Premier League just one year after he left for Galatasaray.

  • Zaha considering returning to the Premier League
  • Left Crystal Palace in the summer
  • West Ham and Aston Villa inquired about Zaha in January

