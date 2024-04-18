Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ‘won’t sign the wrong players’ after promotion into League One – with key transfer voice expected to have Wrexham pushing for a place in the Championship
Phil Parkinson is being backed to ensure that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney “won’t sign the wrong players” following Wrexham’s latest promotion.
- Red Dragons back into the third tier
- Hollywood co-owners calling the shots
- Experienced manager at the helm